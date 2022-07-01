Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.54. The firm has a market cap of $166.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,463,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,683,362. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

