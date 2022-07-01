Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

IOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.78.

NYSE IOT opened at $11.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. Samsara has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

