Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.24–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.57 million. Samsara also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of IOT opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 52.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,147,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 132,824 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

