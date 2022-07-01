Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNLF. Loop Capital started coverage on Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

