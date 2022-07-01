Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Down 56.3% in June

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Save Foods in the first quarter worth $65,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Save Foods by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Save Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 24.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Save Foods alerts:

Shares of SVFD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 56,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. Save Foods has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

Save Foods ( NASDAQ:SVFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 86.27% and a negative net margin of 1,169.39%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

About Save Foods (Get Rating)

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.