Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

