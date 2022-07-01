Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Short Interest Up 112.2% in June

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,100 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the May 31st total of 324,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 264.7 days.

OTCMKTS STGPF remained flat at $$1.85 during trading hours on Friday. Scentre Group has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

