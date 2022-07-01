Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

Shares of SCHN opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $720,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

