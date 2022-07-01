Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77,735 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 744,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOAW remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14.

