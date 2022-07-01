Scotiabank Cuts Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to C$42.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $26.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

