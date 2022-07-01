Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SMG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,159. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $193.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.29.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 158,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,438,000 after buying an additional 93,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,204 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,095,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

