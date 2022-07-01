SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.43 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.61 EPS.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $921.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. SecureWorks has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $26.89.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 18,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,861.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,204.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,892 shares of company stock valued at $758,385. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in SecureWorks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.