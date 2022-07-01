Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Security Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $68.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64.

Security Bancorp Company Profile

Security Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit; residential real estate loans; and acquisition and development loans.

