Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.21

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 11368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMFR. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sema4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Get Sema4 alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. Analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 11,437,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,931,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,725,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,942,000 and have sold 33,099 shares valued at $79,156.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,966,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,292,000 after purchasing an additional 118,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 67.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,502 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the first quarter worth $10,496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 133,789 shares during the period.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.