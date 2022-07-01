Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.23 million.

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Semtech has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.40.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,138 shares in the company, valued at $697,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,971 shares of company stock valued at $959,065. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

