Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $91.02

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.02 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 91.40 ($1.12), with a volume of 973387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.13).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

