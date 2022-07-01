SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 52.3% in June

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGSOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,320.00.

OTCMKTS SGSOY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 38,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,969. SGS has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $33.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

