Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $326.21 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.