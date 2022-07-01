Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

