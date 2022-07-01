Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $351,000 Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sasol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Sasol by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 298,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sasol by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

