Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,341 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 36,272 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,749 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.02) to GBX 5,600 ($68.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,905.07.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $89.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

