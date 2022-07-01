Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $5.92 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

