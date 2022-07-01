Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $581,000 Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaos were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaos by 138.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Danaos by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Danaos by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

NYSE:DAC opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.10. Danaos Co. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $107.47.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 138.14%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 26.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.69%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

