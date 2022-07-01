Shilanski & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $256.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.70. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

