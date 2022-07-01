Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $219,000 in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $20.43 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Company Profile (Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.