Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 891 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 57.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,067 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 47.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.06) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($48.94) to €46.10 ($49.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

NYSE:MT opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $1.02. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

