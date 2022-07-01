Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Decreases By 59.6%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the May 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DDDX opened at $0.05 on Friday. 3DX Industries has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.42.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

