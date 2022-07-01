Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Decreases By 59.6%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the May 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DDDX opened at $0.05 on Friday. 3DX Industries has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.42.
3DX Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
