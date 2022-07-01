Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Expands By 108.2%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.14. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
