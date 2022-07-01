Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Expands By 108.2%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.14. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELUXY. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

