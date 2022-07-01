Short Interest in Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Decreases By 81.1%

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEZF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 3,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,027. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. Bam Bam Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Majuba Hill project situated in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as KOPR Point Ventures Inc and changed its name to Bam Bam Resources Corp.

