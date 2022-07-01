Short Interest in Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Decreases By 81.1%

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEZF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 3,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,027. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. Bam Bam Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.40.
