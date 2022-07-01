Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Drops By 79.8%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.