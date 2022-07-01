Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Expands By 206.7%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,000 shares, an increase of 206.7% from the May 31st total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBBPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FIBRA Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FIBRA Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FBBPF remained flat at $$2.39 during midday trading on Thursday. FIBRA Prologis has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

