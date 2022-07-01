Short Interest in Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Rises By 211.1%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
FRMUF remained flat at $$4.60 during midday trading on Friday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.
About Firm Capital Property Trust (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firm Capital Property Trust (FRMUF)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.