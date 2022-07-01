Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Increases By 81.0%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEX. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of FEX opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.56. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $93.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.241 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.