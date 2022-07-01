Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Increases By 116.1%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the May 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. 1,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,245. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.