Short Interest in FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Declines By 95.1%

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FOMC stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,285,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,846,586. FOMO has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About FOMO (Get Rating)

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, markets and sells disinfection products and services to individuals, hotels, hospitals, cruise ships, offices, and government facilities. It also provides hybrid disinfection devices with UVC and photo plasma devices. In addition, the company offers ultraviolet-C in-duct and portable devices, carbon filtration, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as bio-polar ionization disinfection for virus and volatile organic compound disinfection services.

