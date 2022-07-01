Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Declines By 76.3%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FORW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 595,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,348. Forwardly has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Forwardly (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forwardly (FORW)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.