Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Declines By 76.3%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FORW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 595,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,348. Forwardly has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

