Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Drops By 89.5%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. 39,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuchs Petrolub had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $906.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fuchs Petrolub will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Fuchs Petrolub’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

