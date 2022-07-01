Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Grows By 102.6%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. 26,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,828. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $91.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.