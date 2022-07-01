Short Interest in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Decreases By 51.2%

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 38,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GTPB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.78. 111,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,227,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,203,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 303,441 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,956,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 855,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 555,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.