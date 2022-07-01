Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Drops By 64.2%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGKY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 2,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. Hongkong Land has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $29.32.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

