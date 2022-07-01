Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Drops By 64.2%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HNGKY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 2,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. Hongkong Land has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $29.32.
Hongkong Land Company Profile (Get Rating)
