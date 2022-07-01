Short Interest in IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Decreases By 50.0%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,075 ($13.19) to GBX 1,100 ($13.50) in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGGHY remained flat at $$8.44 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. IG Group has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

