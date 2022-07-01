Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Drops By 84.8%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 82,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,486,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSI remained flat at $$16.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 179,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,717. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

