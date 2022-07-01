Short Interest in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expands By 82.4%

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Investar by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Investar by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Investar by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Investar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Investar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Investar alerts:

Shares of ISTR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,645. Investar has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $225.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Investar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investar will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

ISTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investar in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

About Investar (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.