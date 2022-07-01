Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Increases By 191.2%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a growth of 191.2% from the May 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

COMT opened at $40.94 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

