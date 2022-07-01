Short Interest in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Rises By 198.0%

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a growth of 198.0% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 68,425 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $98.00. 30,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,907. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.