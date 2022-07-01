Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Decreases By 78.5%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the May 31st total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $58.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,050,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

