Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Decreases By 78.5%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the May 31st total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $58.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.
