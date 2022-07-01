Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Decreases By 76.2%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the May 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,851,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Glovista Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 61,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $882,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,254. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI UAE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

