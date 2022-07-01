Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Rises By 132.8%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, an increase of 132.8% from the May 31st total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBGUF remained flat at $$53.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen segments. The company is also involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

