Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Rises By 132.8%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, an increase of 132.8% from the May 31st total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LBGUF remained flat at $$53.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $53.00.
About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (LBGUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.