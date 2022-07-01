Short Interest in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Expands By 109.4%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the May 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ LMACA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 11,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMACA. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.