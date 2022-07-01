Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Declines By 93.1%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the May 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LMGDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,742. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. Lumina Gold has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.67.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

About Lumina Gold (Get Rating)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.