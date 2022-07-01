Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Declines By 93.1%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the May 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
LMGDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,742. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. Lumina Gold has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.67.
